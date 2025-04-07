Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.07. 861,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,871,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

The stock has a market cap of $506.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,745,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 1,556,964 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $15,440,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $7,738,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,523,565 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 487,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

