Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

CSX, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, and Canadian Natural Resources are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that are based in Canada, typically traded on Canadian stock exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange. They offer investors an opportunity to participate in the growth of Canadian industries and benefit from potential dividends and capital gains influenced by the country’s economic performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 11,068,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,476,981. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,087. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. 2,429,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,070. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $89.26.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.84. 853,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.54. 3,724,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,615. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

