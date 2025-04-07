Canopy Partners LLC Buys 9,140 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 403.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 6.7 %

SONY opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

