Canopy Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,661,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,739,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 911,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 7.1 %

PH stock opened at $517.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.59. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.