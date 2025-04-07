Canopy Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 60.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 254,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,842,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 76,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 6.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $346.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.39. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

