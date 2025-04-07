Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 259326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Equity ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.