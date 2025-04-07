Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 259326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

