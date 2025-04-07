Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.23. 1,780,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 674,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

CJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

