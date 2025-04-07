CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Insider Acquires £10,279.50 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider John Charlton Jones bought 6,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,279.50 ($13,250.19).

Shares of CCJI traded down GBX 4.08 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 157.42 ($2.03). The stock had a trading volume of 242,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,552. CC Japan Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £211.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.86.

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 95.50%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. CC Japan Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

