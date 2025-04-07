Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.02 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 53.86 ($0.69). Approximately 5,468,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 2,104,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of £106.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

