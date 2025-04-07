Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 52,307 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $174,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $143.10 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

