Certior Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,370 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.