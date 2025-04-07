Certior Financial Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,727,000 after buying an additional 3,539,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,665,000 after buying an additional 1,543,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.