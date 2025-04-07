Certior Financial Group LLC Invests $276,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $72.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

