Certior Financial Group LLC Invests $362,000 in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGBL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

