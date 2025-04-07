Certior Financial Group LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,988,000 after buying an additional 1,161,511 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,646,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 520,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,457,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

