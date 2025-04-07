Certior Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $22.99 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

