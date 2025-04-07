Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 178101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

