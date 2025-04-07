Christopher J. Mckay Sells 10,377 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $93,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,575. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OppFi Price Performance
NYSE OPFI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 1,620,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,614. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $705.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OppFi Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in OppFi by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of OppFi by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 1,745.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 195,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
