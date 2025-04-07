Christopher J. Mckay Sells 10,377 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $93,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,575. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OppFi Price Performance

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 1,620,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,614. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $705.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in OppFi by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 440,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of OppFi by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 209,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 1,745.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 195,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

