Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $93,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cintas by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cintas by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

Cintas stock opened at $190.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

