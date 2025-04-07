Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) PT Set at C$12.50 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) has been given a C$12.50 price target by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CPH stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.90. 47,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22.

Insider Activity at Cipher Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Harold Morton Wolkin sold 3,500 shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$47,215.00. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

