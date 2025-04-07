Citigroup Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $36.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s current price.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. 3,317,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,992. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

