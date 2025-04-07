Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$66.75 and last traded at C$66.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.25.

Clairvest Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$961.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -0.03.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clairvest Group Inc is a Canadian equity investment firm. The company invests in and partners with the management teams of business that have the potential to create average returns in their respective industries. Clairvest contributes financing and strategic expertise to support the growth and development of its investee companies in order to create realizable value for all shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.