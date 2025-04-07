CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,209 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for about 10.2% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $83,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $238,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $476,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $41.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

