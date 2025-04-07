Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $328.00 to $169.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $142.58 and last traded at $142.88, with a volume of 2020140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.55.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $3,168,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,728.38. The trade was a 49.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,767 shares of company stock valued at $45,798,184. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $243.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.