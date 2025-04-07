Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 7.0% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,942.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 492,362 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Comcast Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

