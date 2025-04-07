Concentrum Wealth Management Invests $216,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after acquiring an additional 338,316 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,271,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $111.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

