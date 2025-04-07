Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $99.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $143.53.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

