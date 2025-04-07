Contrasting BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) & Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnera and BPM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion 0.40 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -0.80 BPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BPM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnera.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% BPM N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Magnera and BPM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of BPM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and BPM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 1 1 0 2.50 BPM 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.90%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than BPM.

Summary

Magnera beats BPM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About BPM

BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

