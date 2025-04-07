Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.95. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 931,549 shares changing hands.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.76%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
