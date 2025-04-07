Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.95. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 931,549 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.76%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

