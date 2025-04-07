Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 16538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10). Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 88.52% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTMX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

