Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $34.94. Approximately 3,253,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,415,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.40 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $7,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,652,000. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,388,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,734,318.18. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,665 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

