CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $64,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CRH by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CRH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $80.63 on Monday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.