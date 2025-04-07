Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – April 7th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, MoneyLion, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that are significantly involved in digital currency and blockchain technology, such as cryptocurrency mining, trading, or developing related infrastructure. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the volatile crypto ecosystem through traditional financial markets, providing a bridge between classic equity investments and the dynamic world of digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,457,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736,073. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

NYSE:ML traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 97,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,713. The company has a market cap of $962.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.36 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 4,139,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,625. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 3.55.

