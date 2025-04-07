CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Acquires 244,200 Shares

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 244,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $3,934,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,107,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,316,637.58. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

