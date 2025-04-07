CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 57,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 31,777 shares.The stock last traded at $68.08 and had previously closed at $69.58.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.65 per share, with a total value of $404,632.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,637,673. This trade represents a 2.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $37,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 207,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,572,296.28. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.79 per share, with a total value of $210,833.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 207,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,122.45. The trade was a 1.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in CVR Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,868,000 after acquiring an additional 174,192 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

