Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 487312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,022.64. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,621.72. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,284 shares of company stock worth $2,578,268 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.



Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

