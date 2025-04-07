Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $192.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.17. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $211.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $2,888,762.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,472,092.64. The trade was a 25.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,047 shares of company stock valued at $11,947,346 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,967,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $48,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,622,000 after buying an additional 193,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.