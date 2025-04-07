Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.86.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

