Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,138. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.