Denison Mines (DML) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Denison Mines (TSE: DML) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2025 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating.

4/2/2025 – Denison Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.15 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Denison Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Denison Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.90 to C$3.70. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Denison Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.30 to C$4.15. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.45.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

