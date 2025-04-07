Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.72 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 782466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4,656.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 151,061 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1,354.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.