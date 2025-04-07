Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 93113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,337,000. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,268,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,441,000.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

