Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 93113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.
The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
