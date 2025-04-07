Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 70267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBM. CIBC cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.64.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.55%.

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

