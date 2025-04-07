DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $25,070,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,593,657.80. This trade represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,058,303.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,499,877. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

