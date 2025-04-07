dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $0.53

dYdX (DYDX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One dYdX token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $54.89 million and approximately $29.28 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,799.83 or 0.99708735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,456.14 or 0.99262525 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 229,487,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,088,716 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is a decentralised trading platform at the forefront of DeFi, renowned for introducing decentralised margin trading and derivatives, as well as pioneering flash loans and DEX aggregation in 2018. Built on a custom Layer-1 blockchain using the Cosmos SDK, dYdX delivers a professional-grade, fully decentralised trading experience featuring high leverage, deep liquidity, and low fees. Governed by the DYDX token, the platform is dedicated to creating a transparent, community-driven financial system. In November 2024, dYdX Unlimited launched, introducing instant market listings, the MegaVault liquidity engine, upgraded trading rewards, and lifetime affiliate commissions, setting new standards in decentralised trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.