EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.77 and last traded at $150.61, with a volume of 46034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.