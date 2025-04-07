El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Samuel N. Borgese Sells 1,140 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $12,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,952.50. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. 486,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,281. The stock has a market cap of $276.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 372.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 17,165.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

