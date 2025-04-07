Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 230 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 697,976 shares of company stock worth $127,336,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

