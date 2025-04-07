Elgethun Capital Management Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM accounts for 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.
Sirius XM Stock Down 7.7 %
SIRI stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Articles
