Elgethun Capital Management Has $528,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,721.17 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,417.65 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,868.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,739.97.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.